England's Royal Society Of Chemistry Donates £57,943 Books To University Of Ibadan

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

The Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof Idowu Olayinka, has applauded the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, England, for donating 394 books in various areas of the discipline worth £57,943 (N28m) to the institution’s chemistry department.

Prof Olayinka noted that the donation was facilitated by a lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, Dr Adebola Adeyi (Nee Oketola). 

Prof. Idowu Olayinka

While thanking the Head of Department, Prof Timothy Odiaka, for providing funds for the shipment of the books, the UI Vice Chancellor said, “This (donation) is largely due to the immense contribution of Dr Adebola Adeyi to the development of the Royal Society of Chemistry as a member of her Water Science Forum Committee. 

"The department paid N570,000 for the shipment of the books which reached Ibadan on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from Cambridge, England. 

“We thank Dr Adeyi for using her network to attract donations to the university.”

Expressing her excitement at the donation, Adeyi noted that the books would go a long way in enhancing teaching, research and learning in the institution.

Dr Adebola Adeyi

She said, “I am elated by the arrival of the books donated to the Department of Chemistry of our great university because we have been on it since 2017.

"This is not the first time the RSC would donate books to us; the first batch, which consist of 34 books, was shipped to Ibadan free. However, this batch is significant considering the number of books, 394.

“On behalf of staff and students of the Department of Chemistry, University of Ibadan, I want to sincerely appreciate the Royal Society of Chemistry for their immense efforts in enhancing science in Africa via some of their activities.

“These include celebrating the 150 years of the periodic table in 2019 (International Year of the Periodic Table); Gas Chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS); hands-on training across Africa and conference travel grants, among others, which I am fully involved in.”

SaharaReporters, New York

