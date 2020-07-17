Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

 

A former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, on Friday testified before members of the House of Representatives Committee investigating alleged financial misappropriation in the commission.

The hearing, which was supposed to have taken place on Thursday, was shifted to Friday after policemen laid siege to Nunieh’s house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, preventing her from leaving for the airport to travel to Abuja. 

After being rescued from her house by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, the ex-NDDC boss was able to finally make the trip to Abuja to testify before the lawmakers on the crisis within the commission.

Nunieh and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, have had a public spat recently over how the commission was being run. 

NDDC has been inundated with discoveries of massive corruption, forcing stakeholders to call for its scrapping by the Federal Government.

 

Saharareporters, New York

