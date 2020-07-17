Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed

According to Mohammed, there was no way the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission can function effectively and deliver on its mandate with Malami as AGF.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

A Nigerian lawmaker in the second republic, Dr Junaid Mohammed, on Friday lambasted the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He said the minister had no credibility whatsoever. 

According to Mohammed, there was no way the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission can function effectively and deliver on its mandate with Malami as AGF.

He said, “Yes, Magu was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari but at at the same time, it was the same Buhari who appointed Abubakar Malami as Attorney-General of the Federation and insists that in accordance with the letter of the law, Magu must be subordinate to Malami.

“That is the problem we are having now. Malami is effectively taking the EFCC back to how it was under Obasanjo.

"There is no way the EFCC can continue to execute its mandate as long as Malami is the Attorney-General.

“Malami has no credibility whatsoever. He is not transparent and all the tell-tale signs of corruption are very evident in the way he runs the Ministry of Justice and the way he attempts to run the EFCC.

“Everybody knows the major problem the EFCC has always had is the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Appoints Acting Clerk
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I've No Plans To Press Charges Against Buhari's Government Despite Detention —Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Appoints Acting Clerk
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Founder Of Gokada In United States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I've No Plans To Press Charges Against Buhari's Government Despite Detention —Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption US Moves To Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh's $3.5m Mansion Bought With "Stolen" Funds
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Adams Oshiomole Was A Mistake! By Ugochukwu Ejinkeonye
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Campaign Team For Okonjo-Iweala’s World Trade Organisation Bid Inaugurated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Road Users Groan As Tanker Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Causes Gridlock
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad