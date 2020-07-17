Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed

A Nigerian lawmaker in the second republic, Dr Junaid Mohammed, on Friday lambasted the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He said the minister had no credibility whatsoever.

According to Mohammed, there was no way the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission can function effectively and deliver on its mandate with Malami as AGF.

He said, “Yes, Magu was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari but at at the same time, it was the same Buhari who appointed Abubakar Malami as Attorney-General of the Federation and insists that in accordance with the letter of the law, Magu must be subordinate to Malami.

“That is the problem we are having now. Malami is effectively taking the EFCC back to how it was under Obasanjo.

"There is no way the EFCC can continue to execute its mandate as long as Malami is the Attorney-General.

“Malami has no credibility whatsoever. He is not transparent and all the tell-tale signs of corruption are very evident in the way he runs the Ministry of Justice and the way he attempts to run the EFCC.

“Everybody knows the major problem the EFCC has always had is the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.”