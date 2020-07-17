Man In Police Custody For Pouring Hot Water On 25-year-old Partner In Enugu

SaharaReporters gathered that Opoku and the woman named Chiamaka Ngwu, who have three children but not legally married, had a misunderstanding that led to the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old Ghanaian, Emmanuel Opoku, for pouring hot water on the breast of his partner.

The suspect, Emmanuel Opoku.

The husband was said have poured the hot water meant for the preparation of pap all over the victim’s breasts and caused her 
grievous bodily harm in the process. 

The victim

The incident was reported at Enugu Area Command Headquarters by a group, Women Aid Collective.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the police in Enugu State, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the lovers have been together for over three years with three children but are yet to be customarily or otherwise married. 

“It further shows that they had misunderstanding, which led to the suspect pouring hot water intended for the preparation of pap all over the victim’s breasts. This caused her grievous bodily harm.

“The arrest is sequel to a petition received at Enugu Area Command Headquarters on 10/07/2020 at about 1400hrs from Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Enugu, wherein the suspect was alleged to have committed the act on 23/06/2020 at about 2000hrs following a misunderstanding between the lovers.

“On receipt of the complaint and arrest of the suspect, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad AbdulRahman, directed immediate investigation into the matter." 

He added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

