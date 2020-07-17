Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Calls For Unity Among Contestants Ahead Of Party’s Primary Election

With less than four days to the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has advised all the party's aspirants to sign a peace pact.

Akeredolu said this would allow any aspirant, who lost in the election to accept the outcome and rally behind the winner.

The APC primary election is expected to hold on Monday, June 20 while the main contest comes up on October 10 among candidates of various political parties.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Akeredolu noted that the party needed unity at this time, adding that it had to be a collective effort.

He said, "We must allow peace. Let us get all the aspirants to sign that whoever wins, others will support him.

"Anybody I have offended I will apologise to the person. We must allow peace."

Governor Akeredolu added that the leaders and other members of the party must give room for reconciliation, noting that APC would still win the state and retain power.

In his reaction, Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, said that the success of the party was important to the leadership of the APC mostly in winning the governorship election in the state in October.

At least 17 political parties have indicated interest in participating in the governorship election in the state.