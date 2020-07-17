Police Parade Three Men Suspected Of Being Behind Killings In Akinyele Area Of Ibadan

No fewer than five persons were killed in six attacks in Akinyele area in June this year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday paraded three suspects in connection with the killings of
people at Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Among those killed was an 18-year-old teenager, Barakat Bello, a pregnant woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, 21-year-old student, Grace Oshiagwu, Olusayo Fagbemi, and a five-year old boy, identified only as Mujeeb.

A 45-year-old woman, Adeola Bamidele, and her daughter, Dolapo Bamidele, were also attacked in June but survived.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, while parading the suspects in Ibadan on Friday, gave their names as Sunday Sodipe, Adedokun Yinusa and Shehu Usman.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one shovel, one techno mobile phone, one iPhone Xmax and one Itel phone.

The Commissioner of Police said, “The assailants troubling the settled water at Akinyele Local Government Area and some suspected criminal elements carrying out defilement of minors and teenagers in the state have been arrested.

“On 4th June, 2020 at about 2230hrs, unknown hoodlums who have been terrorizing members of the public in Akinyele, Ojoo and Moniya areas of Ibadan invaded the residence of one Azisat Shomuyiwa, a 29-year-old pregnant woman at Ijefun, L Adisa community, Ojoo area of Ibadan."

Enwonwu also disclosed that the police had arrested five persons in connection with armed robbery and one Indian hemp dealer.

He added that six suspects were arrested in connection with defilements of some residents of the state.

He disclosed that four persons were arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Oluwasayo Fagbemi and her daughter.

SaharaReporters, New York

