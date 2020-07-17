Road Users Groan As Tanker Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Causes Gridlock

Road users were left lamenting on Friday when two fuel tankers were involved in an accident, impeding movement of vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident took place at the Kara Bridge end of the ever busy expressway and led to frustration for persons plying that route during the day.

File Photo

Commissioner for Information in Lagos, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement said, “As a result of this, the section of the road leading to Mowe from New Garage (Ojodu-Berger) has been cordoned off to prevent a secondary accident while contraflow is in place to reduce delays.

“All traffic management, security and emergency management agencies are on the scene managing the incident and traffic to reduce delays and ensure the safety of all.”