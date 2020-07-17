Road Users Groan As Tanker Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Causes Gridlock

The incident took place at the Kara Bridge end of the ever busy expressway and led to frustration for persons plying that route during the day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

Road users were left lamenting on Friday when two fuel tankers were involved in an accident, impeding movement of vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident took place at the Kara Bridge end of the ever busy expressway and led to frustration for persons plying that route during the day.

File Photo Google

Commissioner for Information in Lagos, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement said, “As a result of this, the section of the road leading to Mowe from New Garage (Ojodu-Berger) has been cordoned off to prevent a secondary accident while contraflow is in place to reduce delays.

“All traffic management, security and emergency management agencies are on the scene managing the incident and traffic to reduce delays and ensure the safety of all.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel 42 Nigerians Deported From Niger Republic Over Illegal Entry
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Travellers, Kill Driver, Abduct Others In Katsina
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Transport Restrictions Led To Deaths Of Pregnant Women In Nigeria –Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption US Moves To Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh's $3.5m Mansion Bought With "Stolen" Funds
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Sister Of Late Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Arotile, Demands Investigation Into Her Death
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Police Custody For Pouring Hot Water On 25-year-old Partner In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Won’t Pay You Hazard Allowance, Nigeria’s Health Minister Tells Doctors Planning To Migrate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Brutalises, Locks Up Maid Inside Toilet For Six Days In Abuja Over Missing Mobile Phone
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad