Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Founder Of Gokada In United States

Tyrese Devon Haspil, Personal Assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of ride-hailing firm, Gokada, has been arrested over the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan, New York, apartment.

According to New York news media, the police said Haspil attacked Saleh on Monday at his apartment, then dismembered his body a day later with an electric saw and put the remains in trash bags.

Detectives believe that the motive for the killing stemmed from Saleh having discovered that Haspil had stolen roughly $90,000 from him, two of the officials said.

Saleh fired Haspil but did not report the theft and even offered to set up what amounted to a repayment plan so he could return the money.

One of the officials said Saleh had paid Haspil so well that he had been able to pay off the debts of several family members.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department disputed the report.

"Last I was told, we don't have anyone in custody," police spokesman Sergeant Vincent Marchese said by phone.

“There is no arrest. I don't know where they're getting the information from."

Saleh earlier this week died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, the New York City medical examiner said.

His body was discovered in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon.