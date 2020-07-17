Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Founder Of Gokada In United States

According to New York news media, the police said Haspil attacked Saleh on Monday at his apartment, then dismembered his body a day later with an electric saw and put the remains in trash bags.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

Tyrese Devon Haspil, Personal Assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of ride-hailing firm, Gokada, has been arrested over the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan, New York, apartment.

According to New York news media, the police said Haspil attacked Saleh on Monday at his apartment, then dismembered his body a day later with an electric saw and put the remains in trash bags.

Detectives believe that the motive for the killing stemmed from Saleh having discovered that Haspil had stolen roughly $90,000 from him, two of the officials said. 

Saleh fired Haspil but did not report the theft and even offered to set up what amounted to a repayment plan so he could return the money.

One of the officials said Saleh had paid Haspil so well that he had been able to pay off the debts of several family members.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department disputed the report.

"Last I was told, we don't have anyone in custody," police spokesman Sergeant Vincent Marchese said by phone.

“There is no arrest. I don't know where they're getting the information from."

Saleh earlier this week died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, the New York City medical examiner said.

His body was discovered in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International How Hackers Targeted Twitter Employees To Hijack Accounts of Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Others In Digital Currency Scam
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Ghanaian Protest Organizers Receive Death Threats Ahead Of Massive Anti-Mahama Protest At UN
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Anti-People Public Institutions And The ‘Ise-Ijoba’ Syndrome By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Buhari: Boko Haram Has Killed 10,000 Displaced Millions, Calls For Assistance From Commonwealth
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Security Forces Still Searching For Hotel Attackers In Burkina Faso
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Appoints Acting Clerk
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I've No Plans To Press Charges Against Buhari's Government Despite Detention —Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption US Moves To Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh's $3.5m Mansion Bought With "Stolen" Funds
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Adams Oshiomole Was A Mistake! By Ugochukwu Ejinkeonye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Campaign Team For Okonjo-Iweala’s World Trade Organisation Bid Inaugurated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Road Users Groan As Tanker Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Causes Gridlock
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad