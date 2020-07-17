Woman Brutalises, Locks Up Maid Inside Toilet For Six Days In Abuja Over Missing Mobile Phone

The 26-year-old maid named Happiness Dauda, after being brutalised by her boss, was locked up inside a toilet for six days with no food or water during that period.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

A woman residing in the Wuse II area of Abuja with her husband, Mrs Binta M. K, has physically assaulted her maid and left her battling for life in a hospital over a missing mobile phone.

The 26-year-old maid named Happiness Dauda, after being brutalised by her boss, was locked up inside a toilet for six days with no food or water during that period.

The young lady, whose harrowing experience was shared by a relative, was said to have survived by drinking her own urine during the time she was locked up in the toilet.

According Dauda, her madam's brothers came to their house every day and had just left on a particular day before Mrs Binta started asking her about the mobile phone.

The young lady, who maintained that she knew nothing about the missing phone, disclosed that her madam kept hitting her with mopping stick, wire and mortar pestle until she became unconscious.

The woman threatened to kill her with a witch doctor and later forced her to confess stealing the phone under duress, the victim said.

“Thereafter, Mrs Binta physically brutalised her and threw her into the toilet and locked her there for six days.

“According to the maid, who just regained consciousness after she passed out for a few days, her madam used mopping stick, wire and mortar pestle to beat her. She thereafter locked her up inside a toilet for six days without food and water. She disclosed that she survived the six days eating faeces and drinking her urine.

“On the sixth day, according to her, she was brought out by her madam and dumped on the road with a given N1000 to return to her people.

“Happiness was rushed to the Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, and the incident was reported to NAPTIP and the police,” one of the victim’s relatives disclosed.

When contacted by SaharaReporters, Mr Magnus, the official of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons handling the case, confirmed the incident but declined response to questions regarding their findings and the whereabouts of Mrs Binta and her husband.

David Dogo, a relative to Miss Dauda, disclosed that an emissary from Mrs Binta and her husband approached him at the hospital to drop the case in favour of a compensation but he declined.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man In Police Custody For Pouring Hot Water On 25-year-old Partner In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 20 Suspects Arrested In Ondo For Kidnapping, Robbery, Rape Offences
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Alleged Mastermind Of Communal Violence In Adamawa, Recover Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Pastor Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Committing Murder In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME FRSC Officers Allegedly Burgle Samsung Store In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME My Son Has Always Been A Christian, Says Father Of Bomber Arrested At WInners Chapel
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption US Moves To Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh's $3.5m Mansion Bought With "Stolen" Funds
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Sister Of Late Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Arotile, Demands Investigation Into Her Death
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Police Custody For Pouring Hot Water On 25-year-old Partner In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Won’t Pay You Hazard Allowance, Nigeria’s Health Minister Tells Doctors Planning To Migrate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NDDC Probe: House Of Reps Committee Orders Minister Of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, To Appear Before Committee
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad