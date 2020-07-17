Woman Brutalises, Locks Up Maid Inside Toilet For Six Days In Abuja Over Missing Mobile Phone

A woman residing in the Wuse II area of Abuja with her husband, Mrs Binta M. K, has physically assaulted her maid and left her battling for life in a hospital over a missing mobile phone.

The 26-year-old maid named Happiness Dauda, after being brutalised by her boss, was locked up inside a toilet for six days with no food or water during that period.

The young lady, whose harrowing experience was shared by a relative, was said to have survived by drinking her own urine during the time she was locked up in the toilet.

According Dauda, her madam's brothers came to their house every day and had just left on a particular day before Mrs Binta started asking her about the mobile phone.

The young lady, who maintained that she knew nothing about the missing phone, disclosed that her madam kept hitting her with mopping stick, wire and mortar pestle until she became unconscious.

The woman threatened to kill her with a witch doctor and later forced her to confess stealing the phone under duress, the victim said.

“Thereafter, Mrs Binta physically brutalised her and threw her into the toilet and locked her there for six days.

“On the sixth day, according to her, she was brought out by her madam and dumped on the road with a given N1000 to return to her people.

“Happiness was rushed to the Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, and the incident was reported to NAPTIP and the police,” one of the victim’s relatives disclosed.

When contacted by SaharaReporters, Mr Magnus, the official of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons handling the case, confirmed the incident but declined response to questions regarding their findings and the whereabouts of Mrs Binta and her husband.

David Dogo, a relative to Miss Dauda, disclosed that an emissary from Mrs Binta and her husband approached him at the hospital to drop the case in favour of a compensation but he declined.