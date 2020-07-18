Bomb Explosion Kills Six Persons In Kastina

A resident of the village said 11 people were currently in critical condition while other children affected were rushed to nearby General Hospital in Malumfashi with injuries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

A bomb explosion in Yammama Village, few kilometers from Malumfashi, Katsina State has killed at least six children and left many others injured.

File photo

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.

The Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, in June released a new video and confirmed its link with the armed groups operating in the North-West.

 

