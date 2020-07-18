BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers

Sources said the insurgents, who were all armed with assault rifles, came on motorbikes at about 3pm and started shooting sporadically in area where the villagers were farming.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

Suspected Boko haram terrorists on Saturday attacked Boftari, Kuburmbula ward of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing three farmers.

They said the insurgents have been coming in the past two weeks to loot without any resistance but were shocked they came shooting on Saturday.

About 10 other farmers were also said to have sustained injuries from the gunshots.

The source said most villagers were now scared of going to the farm.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

