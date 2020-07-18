BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan

Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, disclosed this on Twitter on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of the railway complex in Agbor, Delta State, after Nigeria's former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

He said, “BREAKING: President @MBuhari has approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor - the operational hub of #ItakpeWarriRail Line - after former President @GEJonathan. It will be known as the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex — Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi."

