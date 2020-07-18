BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19

Babatunde Olusola, an orphan and final year student of Chemical Engineering of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, who was arrested on the orders of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, for creating a parody Twitter account, has fallen ill and is suspected to have contracted Coronavirus.

This is coming just as a Chinese, Mr Wan, who was also detained at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Area 10, Abuja, alongside Babatunde and other inmates, tested positive for Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters had earlier published the story of how Jonathan, who is currently on a peace mission in Mali, masterminded Babatunde's ordeal by personally placing a phone call to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, alerting him to the parody account and requesting Babatunde's arrest.

Babatunde was afterwards arrested at Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and was transferred to Abuja where he remains in the detention.

Sources disclosed to SaharaReporters said that ever since Babatunde fell ill, he had been exhibiting symptoms of Coronavirus like sore throat among others.

Babatunde whose ill health had been brought to the attention of relevant authorities is yet to be tested.

Information obtained by SaharaReporters shows that more people were being detained at the FCID headquarters, exposing them to Coronavirus.