Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant

The lawmaker also said in an audio recorded in Hausa that the President was weak.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

An All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State in the House of Representatives, Mansur Mashi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would no longer be relevant come 2023 if he supports Bola Tinubu's alleged ambition to run for Presidency.

The lawmaker also said in an audio recorded in Hausa that the President was weak.

In the translation of the audio, Mashi said, "Buhari will be irrelevant in 2023 because of his intention to support Bola Tinubu for president under APC. 

"The North will not support that, and that will be his end. Our clerics and the people will not agree with that."

The lawmaker has been facing bashing from APC members for his comments.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster Ayodele Odewale, British Partner Lose More Than £1m Of Assets
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bomb Explosion Kills Six Persons In Kastina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Three Policemen Chasing Weed-smoking Hoodlums Drown In Oyo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad