Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant

An All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State in the House of Representatives, Mansur Mashi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would no longer be relevant come 2023 if he supports Bola Tinubu's alleged ambition to run for Presidency.

The lawmaker also said in an audio recorded in Hausa that the President was weak.

In the translation of the audio, Mashi said, "Buhari will be irrelevant in 2023 because of his intention to support Bola Tinubu for president under APC.

"The North will not support that, and that will be his end. Our clerics and the people will not agree with that."

The lawmaker has been facing bashing from APC members for his comments.