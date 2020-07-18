Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure, said the outcome of the investigation would be revealed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

The Nigerian Air Force has said that it had begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, in a road accident.

It added that two persons were also being held in connection with the accident. 

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure, said the outcome of the investigation would be revealed. 

He said that Arotile would be buried on Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, in full military honours.

The NAF noted that it would continue to support female pilots’ training as 11 were currently undergoing training within and outside Nigeria.

The country was thrown into mourning on Tuesday when the NAF announced that Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, died at the NAF base in Kaduna State from a road traffic accident.

The air force said the female officer sustained head injuries when she was “inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force secondary school classmate while trying to greet her.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

