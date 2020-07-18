US Congressman And Civil Rights Icon, John Lewis, Is Dead

United States congressman and human rights activist, John Lewis, has died at the age of 80.

Lewis was one of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King Jnr and helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington.

In December 2019, Lewis announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of US House of Representatives, who confirmed Lewis’ death in a statement, described him as “a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation”.