US Congressman And Civil Rights Icon, John Lewis, Is Dead

Lewis was one of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King Jnr and helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

United States congressman and human rights activist, John Lewis, has died at the age of 80.

Lewis was one of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King Jnr and helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington. 

In December 2019, Lewis announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of US House of Representatives, who confirmed Lewis’ death in a statement, described him as “a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster Ayodele Odewale, British Partner Lose More Than £1m Of Assets
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Founder Of Gokada In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Arrested In India For Duping People On Pretext Of Business Deals
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Trump ‘Tells Aides’ He Doesn’t Ever Want To Meet Someone As ‘Lifeless’ As Buhari Again
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections I’m All Out For Free, Fair And Credible Elections, Buhari Tells Theresa May
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International Davido, Falz, Ahmed Musa, Others Named 100 Most Influential Young Africans
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster Ayodele Odewale, British Partner Lose More Than £1m Of Assets
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bomb Explosion Kills Six Persons In Kastina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad