Bandits Abduct Police Officer, Daughter, Four Others In Kaduna

Six people including a female police officer and her daughter have been abducted by suspected bandits, who invaded Janruwa area along Patrick Yakowa Way in Kaduna metropolis.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident took place around 10:00pm on Saturday.

Residents said the gunmen shot sporadically when they stormed Janruwa and made away with the six captives after raiding four houses.

“It was a commando-like adventure. They (bandits) stormed our community around past 10:00pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two young female teenagers, two young men and a grown up man.

“They picked most of the victims through the windows. After destroying the windows and removing the burglar proof, they ordered their victims out of the house.

“There was nothing anybody in the community could do to challenge them because they were armed.

“The victims had no option than to follow the attackers politely as they risked being killed if they don’t obey the bandits.

“The only woman among those kidnapped was the police officer. When they attempted to break into her house, she ran out, not knowing that the bandits were many outside. As she ran out to escape, those waiting outside her house, just picked her.

“Her teenage daughter was also taken as she tried to escape,” one of the residents said.