Bandits Kill 18 Soldiers In Katsina

About 18 soldiers have been killed in an ambush by armed bandits in Katsina State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased soldiers on Operation Sahel Sanity were killed in Jibia, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The soldiers were attacked while on advance to notorious bandit leader’s camp known as Dangote at Shimfida.

“Troops were advancing on foot when bandits began engaging them from the hill,” a military source said.

Kastina State has experienced series of attacks with over 300 deaths this year alone usually by suspected bandits.