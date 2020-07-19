BREAKING: Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The minister, who made this known on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle, said his fourth Covid-19 test returned positive on Saturday.

He said he had felt slight itching in his throat and had had his samples collected for Covid-19 test.

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he tweeted.

Onyeama is the first minister to contract the disease under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.