BREAKING: Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Tests Positive For COVID-19

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The minister, who made this known on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle, said his fourth Covid-19 test returned positive on Saturday.

He said he had felt slight itching in his throat and had had his samples collected for Covid-19 test. 

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama. Reuters

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he tweeted.

Onyeama is the first minister to contract the disease under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

