BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Names Tolulope Arotile’s Killer

Arotile died from head injuries on Wednesday when she was knocked down by a car driven by Adejoh at the Kaduna NAF base.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

The Nigerian Air Force has revealed the identity of the killer of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, gave the name of Arotile’s ex-classmate, who drove the vehicle that hit Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot as “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh”.

Arotile died from head injuries on Wednesday when she was knocked down by a car driven by Adejoh at the Kaduna NAF base.

Giving a report of a preliminary investigation carried out, the NAF spokesperson said the late Arotile met three of her former schoolmates at the Air Force Secondary School now Air Force Comprehensive School, Kaduna, on the day of the incident.

Daramola said, “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV, with registration number AZ 478 MKA. It is noteworthy that Messrs Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians who live outside NAF Base Kaduna, but were on their way to visit one Mrs Chioma Ugwu, wife of Squadron Leader Chukwuemeka Ugwu, who lives at Ekagbo Quarters on the Base.

“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Mr Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction. In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill 18 Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill 18 Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Troops Kill Boko Haram Imam, Mansur, Six Top Commanders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Serial Killer Narrates How He Murdered Young Ladies, Others In Akinyele Area Of Ibadan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Kidnap Late Former Edo Speaker’s Wife, Driver On Way To Burial
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad