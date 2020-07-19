Concerned Nigerians Group Mourns United States Foremost Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis

The activist died after a six-month battle with cancer at the age of 80.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group, has expressed shock over the death of United States foremost civil rights activist and congressman, John Lewis. 

The activist died after a six-month battle with cancer at the age of 80. 

Lewis in December 2019 was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which was discovered as a result of a routine medical visit and subsequent testing.

The convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, while reacting to the news of the demise of Lewis, said the civil rights activist lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation. 

He said, “John Lewis was a courageous activist and one who stood steadfastly in defense of democracy and rights of people, especially the  people of color in America. He will be greatly missed. 

See Also International US Congressman And Civil Rights Icon, John Lewis, Is Dead 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

“We join the whole world to mourn the death of John Lewis, a civil rights icon and legend. His passing leaves a tremendous void in the civil rights movement. Until his death, he kept up the fight for civil and human rights which is a wakeup call for every young person to emulate his servant-leadership lifestyle.”

Adeyanju enjoined young Nigerians to continue Lewis’ fight for true justice and fairness to enable Nigeria and the world become a better place for everyone.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Serial Killer Narrates How He Murdered Young Ladies, Others In Akinyele Area Of Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster Ayodele Odewale, British Partner Lose More Than £1m Of Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad