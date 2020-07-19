Concerned Nigerians Group Mourns United States Foremost Civil Rights Activist, John Lewis

Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group, has expressed shock over the death of United States foremost civil rights activist and congressman, John Lewis.

The activist died after a six-month battle with cancer at the age of 80.

Lewis in December 2019 was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which was discovered as a result of a routine medical visit and subsequent testing.

The convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, while reacting to the news of the demise of Lewis, said the civil rights activist lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

He said, “John Lewis was a courageous activist and one who stood steadfastly in defense of democracy and rights of people, especially the people of color in America. He will be greatly missed.

See Also International US Congressman And Civil Rights Icon, John Lewis, Is Dead

“We join the whole world to mourn the death of John Lewis, a civil rights icon and legend. His passing leaves a tremendous void in the civil rights movement. Until his death, he kept up the fight for civil and human rights which is a wakeup call for every young person to emulate his servant-leadership lifestyle.”

Adeyanju enjoined young Nigerians to continue Lewis’ fight for true justice and fairness to enable Nigeria and the world become a better place for everyone.