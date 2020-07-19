Gunmen Kidnap Late Former Edo Speaker’s Wife, Driver On Way To Burial

SaharaReporters gathered that they were on their way to Auchi, Edo State, for the burial of late Garba, when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

The wife and driver of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, were on Saturday kidnapped along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

SaharaReporters gathered that they were on their way to Auchi, Edo State, for the burial of late Garba, when the incident happened.

The deceased was the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly between 2007 and 2009. 

Late Zakawanu Garuba

He died in Abuja on Friday, July 17 after a brief illness.

The kidnapped wife of the deceased politician, his mother and three children were riding in a car behind the ambulance carrying his corpse to Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area for his burial when they were attacked by kidnappers along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

Their abductors were said to have let go of the mother and children.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Serial Killer Narrates How He Murdered Young Ladies, Others In Akinyele Area Of Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster Ayodele Odewale, British Partner Lose More Than £1m Of Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad