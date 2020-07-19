Kidnappers Abduct Lawmaker’s Daughter In Kano

Juwairiyya, an SS II student of Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, was reportedly seized in place of her father, who wasn’t at home at the time of the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

Kidnappers have abducted Juwairiyya Murtala, daughter of the member representing Danbatta Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Murtala Musa Kore.

Juwairiyya, an SS II student of Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, was reportedly seized in place of her father, who wasn’t at home at the time of the incident.

The lawmaker said that the incident happened at about 2:00am on Sunday, adding that the abductors actually came to kidnap him but took away his daughter when they didn't find him.

Murtala Musa Kore

He said, “I was in Kano town when I received a call from my village at about 2:30am or thereabout. I learnt that kidnappers had abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya.

“The abductors invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, Lawal Kore whom they had mistaken for me.

“However, when he told them that I wasn’t at home, they went inside my family’s quarters to verify his claim.

“They told my wives and children that they were there to kidnap me and were not ready to leave empty-handed.

“They kidnapped my daughter instead of me.”

The police in the state is yet to confirm the incident.

