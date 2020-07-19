Lawyer Asks Buhari To Investigate, Prosecute Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Corruption

A human rights lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and prosecute Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, for corruption and abuse of office.

Akingbolu in a letter to the President advised him to take the action if his government was serious about the fight against corruption.

According to the lawyer, Malami in 2018 despite the fact that various lawyers had worked and completed all modalities to recover the Abacha loot from the United States, ensured the removal of over $16m under the bogus concept of 10 per cent commission for himself through his cronies.

Akingbolu said, “Everybody in Nigeria cried as much as the U.S Attorney who acted on behalf of Nigeria in respect of the money, on the ground the job was already completed and no lawyer needed to do anything again to justify the commission, but our A.G.F turned a deaf hear and took the money.

AGF Malami

“In 2019, Malami discontinued a N25bn criminal charge against Senator Danjuma Goje without any justification. In June 2020, Malami withdrew criminal charges against killer soldiers who were charged along with Wadume, a dreaded kidnapper and an armed robber.

"Continuous act of giving reckless advice to the Federal Government to disobey court orders, which necessitated the abnormal detention of Omoyele Sowore, El-Zakzaky, Sambo Dasuki and a host of others, after competent courts have ordered their release which acts he unfortunately defended vehemently before the Senate when he went for his second screening as a minister designate.

“He also allegedly owns the underlisted properties: He owns a multimillion naira sprawling building Rayhaan Hotels worth about N500m located opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Zaria Road, Kano State. Another property worth about N600m located at Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano. A newly constructed school located at the back of Nitel at Gesse Phase 1, Birni Kebbi worth about N700m.

viii. A multimillion naira property built by Mr Malami for his son located at Gesse Phase II in Birni Kabbi worth over N400m.

“A mansion known as Azbir Arena built by Mr Malami for his second son, Azbir located 200 metres away from Malami brother’s mansion. Azbir Arena an entertainment Centre worth over N3bn, with a big plaza and a kids playing centre and Hotel all combined in one expansive property. Malami used the official letter head of the Federal Ministry of Justice to invite guests to his son’s wedding as if it was a state sponsored event. He aided his son at his wedding party reception to deface the naira to embarrass the nation and this act is against section 21(1) and (3) of the Central Bank Act, 2007, which provides: A person who tempered with a coins or notes issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than six month or to a fine not less than N50,000 or both such fine and imprisonment

“For the avoidance of the doubt, spraying of, dancing or matching on the naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under sub-section (1) of this section. He allowed COVID-19 protocol and regulations to be breached at his son’s wedding as if he was above the law thereby putting the lives of Nigerians at risk. Please note that in Ghana recently, a minister lost his position because he breached Covid19 protocols.”

The lawyer also said he might file a mandamus to compel Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, to perform his statutory duties if the government refuses to probe the AGF.

“Thus, if this government decided to keep mum by treating Mr Malami with kid gloves or a sacred cow, the government should forget its anti-corruption war song and stop deceiving Nigerians and the whole world.

I hereby unequivocally request, on behalf of Nigerians, that Your Excellency should suspend Mr Malami with immediate effect and order his probe, either by a special panel or by the police.

“If, however, the government fails to do this within 14 days, I shall not hesitate to forward a petition to various relevant international agencies and other civil society organisations that this government only pays a lip service to corruption fighting in Nigeria. I have copied the Inspector-General of Police and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption this letter for their attention.

“If, however, you fail, neglect or refuse to meet this subtle demand, I shall then be left with no option to file for

mandamus to compel the Inspector-General of Police to perform its statutory duties to investigate these corrupt practices and all these may embarrass the government not only in Nigeria but globally."