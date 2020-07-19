Police, Nigerian Community Clash Over Killing Of 27-year-old Nigerian In Ghana

Some angry youth have attacked the police station at Liberian Camp near Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana over the alleged shooting of a 27-year-old man identified as a Nigerian.

Following the shooting to death of their kith, the Nigerian community in the area besieged the Gomoa Buduburam Police Station on Saturday morning.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, has sparked outrage among the youth in the areas who have directed their anger at the police, with claims that a police officer allegedly shot the victim.

The deceased, identified as Precious Watta Billions, according to witnesses, was seen with two machetes which he said was to protect himself from an attack on his life.

The angry residents have destroyed properties of the Buduburam Police Station, with one of the protesters going naked to ‘display’ his frustration.

One of the leaders of the Nigerian Community in the area told journalists the deceased was mentally unsound, a report by Ghanaweb indicated.

This incident comes a few weeks after a near diplomatic row between Ghana and Nigeria following the demolition of a property belonging to Nigeria High Commission in Accra.

The incident was confirmed to the media by the Kasoa District Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame, who said the shooting was meant to disable the machete-wielding man who was running wild in the community and threatening to harm anyone who came within his reach.

According to the police, Precious or Walter Billions, as the now-deceased man was known, attempted attacking some police officers who were called to rein him in, thus, the gunshots in self-defence.

