Serial Killer Narrates How He Murdered Young Ladies, Others In Akinyele Area Of Ibadan

He was arrested in connection with the killing of six persons including Barakat Bello, Azeezat Somuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Mujib Tirimisiyu, Adeola Azeezat and her daughter, Dolapo.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

Suspected serial killer in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Sunday Sodipe, has narrated how he killed his victims after receiving the sum of N500 from a herbalist.

He was arrested in connection with the killing of six persons including Barakat Bello, Azeezat Somuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Mujib Tirimisiyu, Adeola Azeezat and her daughter, Dolapo.

Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, on Friday paraded the suspect as well as the herbalist, Adedokun Ajani, 50, who allegedly sends Sodipe to carry out the evil acts.

The 19-year-old boy said he killed Bello, 18, on June 1, 2020, smashed the head Mrs Somuyiwa with a big stone on June 5, 2020, and stole her phone, which he sold to one Usman. 

Sodipe stated further that he also killed Oshiagwu, 21, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, adding that he was also behind the killing of a five-year-old boy, Mujib Tirimisiyu, on June 22, 2020.

He said his last operation was carried out on June 29, 2020 when he brutally attacked a woman, Adeola Azeezat, 45, and her daughter, Dolapo, 23, with a shovel.

He explained that anytime he wanted to go for the operation, the herbalist would instruct him to kneel down in front of him and he (Ajani) would make some incantations and then put something on his tongue three times.

The suspect said whenever he located his victims, he would hit them with the shovel and when they laid in a pool of their blood, he would make some incantations and move around the body three times and then back it for about five minutes with his eyes closed before leaving the scene.

He added that after the operation, he would return to the herbalist, who would make some incantations again, buy food for him and give him N500. 

When asked the reasons for the killings, Sodipe said he didn’t know as it was the herbalist, who was just sending him on such errands.

Recall that Akinyele was thrown into mourning in June when Barakat Bello was raped and hacked to death in her parent's house.
Several other persons have been killed in a similar manner in the area.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster Ayodele Odewale, British Partner Lose More Than £1m Of Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Three Policemen Chasing Weed-smoking Hoodlums Drown In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Fraudster Arrested In India For Running National Racket Through WhatsApp
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech How Ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Got University Student Who Created Parody Twitter Account In His Name Detained For 54 Days
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Petitions Inspector-General Of Police To Arrest Sowore Over Expository Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Lifestyle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster Ayodele Odewale, British Partner Lose More Than £1m Of Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Troops Kill Boko Haram Imam, Mansur, Six Top Commanders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad