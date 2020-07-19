Serial Killer Narrates How He Murdered Young Ladies, Others In Akinyele Area Of Ibadan

Suspected serial killer in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Sunday Sodipe, has narrated how he killed his victims after receiving the sum of N500 from a herbalist.



He was arrested in connection with the killing of six persons including Barakat Bello, Azeezat Somuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Mujib Tirimisiyu, Adeola Azeezat and her daughter, Dolapo.

Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, on Friday paraded the suspect as well as the herbalist, Adedokun Ajani, 50, who allegedly sends Sodipe to carry out the evil acts.

The 19-year-old boy said he killed Bello, 18, on June 1, 2020, smashed the head Mrs Somuyiwa with a big stone on June 5, 2020, and stole her phone, which he sold to one Usman.

Sodipe stated further that he also killed Oshiagwu, 21, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, adding that he was also behind the killing of a five-year-old boy, Mujib Tirimisiyu, on June 22, 2020.

He said his last operation was carried out on June 29, 2020 when he brutally attacked a woman, Adeola Azeezat, 45, and her daughter, Dolapo, 23, with a shovel.

He explained that anytime he wanted to go for the operation, the herbalist would instruct him to kneel down in front of him and he (Ajani) would make some incantations and then put something on his tongue three times.



The suspect said whenever he located his victims, he would hit them with the shovel and when they laid in a pool of their blood, he would make some incantations and move around the body three times and then back it for about five minutes with his eyes closed before leaving the scene.



He added that after the operation, he would return to the herbalist, who would make some incantations again, buy food for him and give him N500.

When asked the reasons for the killings, Sodipe said he didn’t know as it was the herbalist, who was just sending him on such errands.

Recall that Akinyele was thrown into mourning in June when Barakat Bello was raped and hacked to death in her parent's house.

Several other persons have been killed in a similar manner in the area.

