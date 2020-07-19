Troops Kill Boko Haram Imam, Mansur, Six Top Commanders

According to a signal from the army headquarters seen by SaharaReporters, the slain terrorists were buried by the insurgents at Goski Village.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

The Defence Headquarters has announced that counter-terrorism troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed eight top Boko Haram commanders while attempting to infiltrate Army Super Camp in Damask.

According to a signal from the army headquarters seen by SaharaReporters, the slain terrorists were buried by the insurgents at Goski Village.

Among those killed were the Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima, who set up camp in Sambisa Forest.

They were identified as Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufo, Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam, Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha, TumbunBagaruwa – Modou Kollo, Dogon Tchoukou – Issah, Tumbun Rakke  – Mustapha Woulama, Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa and Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha.

File Photo: Nigerian troops are fighting jihadist insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria. Nigerian Army

Items recovered from them include three AK 47 rifles, magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon car, one motorcycle, eight bicycles, three mobile phones with multiple SIM and memory cards and five copies of the Qur’an. 

Also recovered was a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander), documents and other logistics.

Also at Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon, troops of Strong Response Area, Pulka neutralised six other terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon border into Sambisa Forest.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to conduct intelligence-based operations which continues to degrade Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province across the Theatre.

“Following credible intelligence, the gallant troops of of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 17 July 20 targeted the terrorists on their market activities and undercover movement around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon where troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralised six Boko Haram terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

“Weapons and equipment captured from the terrorists include three AK 47 rifles, magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one  Honda Salon Car, one Motorcycle, eight bicycles, three phones with multiple SIMs and memory cards and five copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others. Additionally, there was also a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander), documents and other logistics.

“Shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed killing of a top Boko Haram commander named Sayinna and other fighters during the encounter. The other slayed terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernate in Sambisa Forest.

“Additionally, in recent times troops have been delving serious blows to BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the North-East. It could be recalled that the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly neutralised eight prominent leaders of the disorganised, marauding elements of the terrorists in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak.

“During such misadventure, the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July, 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from two flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty. However, with own troops’ doggedness, superior fire power and maneuver the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Bandits Kill 18 Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Insecurity: "The State Of State"
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bomb Explosion Kills Six Persons In Kastina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Air Force Confirms Arrest Of Two Persons Over Tolulope Arotile's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill 18 Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Serial Killer Narrates How He Murdered Young Ladies, Others In Akinyele Area Of Ibadan
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Kidnap Late Former Edo Speaker’s Wife, Driver On Way To Burial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Parody Twitter Account, Falls Ill, Suspected Of Contracting COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad