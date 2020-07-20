90 Per Cent Of Kidnappers, Bandits, Armed Robbers Are Nigerians, Not Foreigners –Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, over the security situation in the country.

Speaking after the meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Buratai told journalists that the military needed civilian involvement if an end to insecurity was to be achieved.

He said 90 per cent of kidnappers, bandits and armed robbers are Nigerians.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai

President Buhari had on June 18 this year warned heads of the security agencies against any further escalation of the security situation in the country, telling them that their “best is not good enough”.

No fewer than 20 people including a police officer were feared killed after gunmen attacked two communities and the Kaura Divisional Police Headquarters in Kaduna on Sunday night.

On Saturday morning, armed bandits allegedly killed 18 soldiers and injured 30 in an ambush around Shimfida in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina.

Few days ago in Kaduna, kidnappers allegedly abducted six persons including a female police officer.