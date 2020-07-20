BREAKING: House Of Representatives Begins Grilling Of Akpabio, NDDC Acting MD

The House of Representatives have begun the grilling of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Daniel Pondei.

The Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission started with the commission’s Acting MD.

This is comes despite the announcement of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, who stepped down from the investigation.

Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, Deputy Chairman of the committee, is presiding over the hearing.

In his defence, Pondei denied the claim that the commission spent N81.5bn in four months.