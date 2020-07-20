BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the biggest beneficiaries of Niger Delta Development Commission contracts were National Assembly members.

Akpabio disclosed this on Monday during a session of the House of Representatives committee probing the activities and financial spendings of the commission.

He said, “Most of the contracts at NDDC are handled by members of the National Assembly.

“That is how it has been.”

When asked by members of the panel to clarify his comments on Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, chairman of the panel, who recused himself from the probe on Monday, on receiving a from the NDDC, Akpabio denied saying such.

He also said that he was not aware that the Interim Management Committee of the agency spent N85bn in recent months for unapproved projects.

Akpabio went further to disclose that the former Acting Managing Director of the commission, Joy Nunieh, was sacked because of her qualifications.

He said Nunieh does not have a National Youth Service Corps certificate as mandated by law for public servants of her level.