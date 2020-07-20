BREAKING: NDDC MD Faints During Grilling By House Of Representatives Committee

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2020

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Daniel Pondei, has fainted while being questioned by the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission.

He fainted while he was being asked about the spending of the commission since he took over.

More to come…

SaharaReporters, New York

