BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio

Honourable Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, who is presiding over the hearing, also accused Akpabio of lying under oath while testifying before the panel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2020

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission have accused Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, of misleading the parliament and the public.

He said, "I have listened attentively through all your submissions but I just want to tell you one thing, you came here to mislead the parliament and you are under oath. That is what you have done deliberately. 

"You decided to just come here and mislead the parliament. I want to put it to you that your submission and all the annexures, 8,9,10 and 11 are misleading.

"Before then, you said you have no link of any contract between yourself and NDDC, your job is just to supervise but correspondences show you have been given approval of forensic auditor and contracts."

Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Daniel Pondei, had earlier fainted while he was being questioned by the committee.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

