Fire Breaks Out At Federal Inland Revenue Service Office

There has been an outbreak of fire at the newly constructed office block of the Federal Inland Revenue Service area office in Katsina State.

The office complex is located directly opposite the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the state capital.

Smoke could be seen billowing from one of the buildings on Monday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Also, the extent of damage could not be ascertained and there was no report yet that anyone was injured in the fire.

The FIRS fire incident adds to the series of fire outbreaks that had hit key government offices in the country in recent days.

On April 8, fire broke out at the Treasury House, a building housing the Accountant-General of the Federation’s office, exactly a week after there was another fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, while the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Abuja also went up in flames days after.

The Jos and Gombe branches branches of the CBN were also gutted by fire earlier.