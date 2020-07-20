NDDC Probe: Group Tells President Buhari To Suspend Akpabio As Niger Delta Minister

The Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta over the ongoing probe of financial misappropriation in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The group stated that it was unfortunate that Akpabio, who was appointed to galvanise the development of their region, was the same persons stealing the resources of the commission.

In a statement by GCSDN jointly signed by Frederick Odorige, Global Coordinator; and Edmond Ikeh, Secretary; the group held that the revelations made by Joy Nunieh, ex-Acting Managing Director of NDDC, on how Akpabio used his position to order some persons to unlawfully take some files out of the commission’s office should not be overlooked.

The statement reads, “These actions are punishable offences and they will definitely impede the work of the investigative panel. This is a resemblance of the report that some persons attempted to break into the computer of the EFCC to steal sensitive information.

“The unlawful attempt to arrest Joy Nunieh in order to prevent her from testifying before the panel further, confirm that some persons are very desperate to frustrate the forensic audit which you set up but eventually hijacked.

“In the light of these, we should respectfully request that Godswill Akpabio should be quickly suspended as the Minister of the Niger Delta to prevent internal frustrations of the investigative panel and other forensic audits.”

The group also urged President Buhari to disband the Interim Monitoring Committee of the NDDC while a new board should be set up to manage the affairs of the agency.

It added that the government must ensure that whoever was involved “directly or indirectly in looting the resources of the Niger Delta people should face the wrath of the law no matter his or her political affiliation or position”.