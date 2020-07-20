Nigerians Slam Acting NDDC MD, Pondei, For ‘Fainting’ During Interrogation, Demand Continuation Of Probe

Nigerians have condemned Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, for ‘pretending’ to have fainted during the ongoing probe of financial misappropriations in the agency.

While appearing at the House of Representatives Committee investigating NDDC, Pondei after falling short of answers to spending by the commission, fainted, leading to an abrupt end to his grilling.

Unmoved by the actions of Pondei, Nigerians have asked that the Nigerian lawmakers continue the probe of financial dealings in the commission.

VIDEO: Acting @NDDCOnline MD, Pondei, Faints During Grilling By House Of Representatives Committee

He fainted while he was being asked about the spending of the commission since he took over. #NDDCProbe #NDDC

READ MORE: https://t.co/asVghytDAr pic.twitter.com/4VGYER9XTI — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 20, 2020

Nigerians, who took to social media to express their displeasure, said corrupt Nigerian politicians usually feigned sicknesses when undergoing interrogations about their corrupt activities.

Saddiq Abba said, “I’m beginning to believe we have some comedians and clowns in positions of authority in this country.

“I suspected something like this would happen when he claimed he needed a doctor last week, now this! How much more unserious can we get in this country?”

@Oluomoofderby tweeted, “When he was stealing millions he didn’t collapse. They should pour water on him, fan him and continue the questioning. He should stop making a fool of himself.”

Okeke Ngozi said, “While spending, no fainting. Now that they have called for accountability, fainting has started. Why are they always fainting whenever they are being called to court or for questioning?”

@JA_Olaoye said, “Fake fainting. All the thieves get sick immediately they are being questioned. Wicked souls. Some fools will come and talk about humanity here and God will hook them up too with punishment.”

@Labaz1 tweeted, “Nigeria is a joke. These people have stolen the future of the Niger Delta, The body language of the MD of NDDC shows that all of them are thieves. Akpabio and his people must not escape this.”

@omoayeni01 said, “One fact is that by tomorrow, Pondei must have been diagnosed with one serious ailment by a team of professional scammers too through fictitious medical reports all in the aim of frustrating the massive probe deliberately orchestrated by them. Endless drama.”

@iam_bussie tweeted, “A government official is to give account of their deeds. Mr Pondei NDDC Acting MD goes on air and plays out a faint session

“Nigerians this looks like deja vu right. Pondei, Dino, Fayose Olisa Metuh #NDDCProbe.”