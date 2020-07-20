Security Officials Attached To Kogi Governor Assault Journalist In Ondo During APC Primary Election

The journalist disclosed that he was harassed and beaten to vigorously by the security men despite identifying himself as a journalist.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2020

A journalist with The Nation newspaper, Mr Friday Osagie Otabor, has been assaulted by security officials attached to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, at the venue of the ongoing governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State. 

Otabor, who was attacked at the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure, the state capital, where the exercise is taking place, attempted to interview Governor Bello when the security personnel descended on him.

The journalist disclosed that he was harassed and beaten to vigorously by the security men despite identifying himself as a journalist.

He said, "I was only trying to go inside the venue where the APC primary election is taking place but to my surprise the security men at the entrance began to harass me.

"I've already introduced myself as a journalist but they wouldn't  listen to me and before I knew it they began to beat me.

"I was thrown up and slammed on the concrete floor as if I am a criminal by the officers."

Otabor sustained injuries as a result of the assault.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections I Regret Nominating Obaseki As My Successor ― Oshiomhole
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Anti, Pro-Akpabio Protesters Storm National Assembly Over NDDC Probe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections I Regret Nominating Obaseki As My Successor ― Oshiomhole
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Fire Breaks Out At Federal Inland Revenue Service Office
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Stinkingly Corrupt AG Malami Versus SaharaReporters... Let’s Go There! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Fruitlessness Of An Okonjo-Iweala Leadership Of WTO By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Anti, Pro-Akpabio Protesters Storm National Assembly Over NDDC Probe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Representatives Begins Grilling Of Akpabio, NDDC Acting MD
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought
Education INVESTIGATION: Inside Lagos State School Where A1 Can Be Bought (Part 1)
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Elections 2023: Power Will Remain In North Unless Something Is Done— Fasoranti
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad