Security Officials Attached To Kogi Governor Assault Journalist In Ondo During APC Primary Election

A journalist with The Nation newspaper, Mr Friday Osagie Otabor, has been assaulted by security officials attached to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, at the venue of the ongoing governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

Otabor, who was attacked at the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure, the state capital, where the exercise is taking place, attempted to interview Governor Bello when the security personnel descended on him.

The journalist disclosed that he was harassed and beaten to vigorously by the security men despite identifying himself as a journalist.

He said, "I was only trying to go inside the venue where the APC primary election is taking place but to my surprise the security men at the entrance began to harass me.

"I've already introduced myself as a journalist but they wouldn't listen to me and before I knew it they began to beat me.

"I was thrown up and slammed on the concrete floor as if I am a criminal by the officers."

Otabor sustained injuries as a result of the assault.