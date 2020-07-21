774,000 Jobs: Nigerian Senate Holds Emergency Session Over Commencement Of Job

Keyamo had announced that he had received the presidential nod to commence the recruitment process for the programme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

Senators at the National Assembly are currently holding an emergency session over the commencement of the public works programme by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo had announced that he had received the presidential nod to commence the recruitment process for the programme.

The senators, who had earlier ordered the minister to halt the commencement of the programme, went into a closed-door session to discuss further actions to be taken on the programme. 

Recall that Keyamo had engaged in a brawl with the senators when he was summoned to defend the programme.

After a heated argument, he accused the lawmakers of trying to seize the programme by getting undue slots in the recruitment process.

On their part, the lawmakers accused Keyamo of hijacking the programme from the National Directorate of Employment after getting N52bn approval from the legislator to carry out the public works programme.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought
Education INVESTIGATION: Inside Lagos State School Where A1 Can Be Bought (Part 1)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer To Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians Slam Acting NDDC MD, Pondei, For ‘Fainting’ During Interrogation, Demand Continuation Of Probe
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Travelling To Participate In APC Governorship Primary Election Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad