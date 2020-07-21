774,000 Jobs: Nigerian Senate Holds Emergency Session Over Commencement Of Job

Senators at the National Assembly are currently holding an emergency session over the commencement of the public works programme by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo had announced that he had received the presidential nod to commence the recruitment process for the programme.

The senators, who had earlier ordered the minister to halt the commencement of the programme, went into a closed-door session to discuss further actions to be taken on the programme.

Recall that Keyamo had engaged in a brawl with the senators when he was summoned to defend the programme.

After a heated argument, he accused the lawmakers of trying to seize the programme by getting undue slots in the recruitment process.

On their part, the lawmakers accused Keyamo of hijacking the programme from the National Directorate of Employment after getting N52bn approval from the legislator to carry out the public works programme.