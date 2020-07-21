BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Asks Service Chiefs To Resign Over Rising Insecurity

The resolution of the upper legislative chamber followed a motion sponsored by Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday asked the country’s service chiefs to step aside as a result of the rising insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers accordingly asked its joint committee on security to find out why over 200 army officers deserted the service.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, in his remarks said though the army was trying its best to secure the country, the effort was not enough.

Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Defence Staff; Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; are all due for retirement.

Despite calls for their sack, President Muhammadu Buhari has kept them in office.

