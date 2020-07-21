Court Throws Out Suit Seeking Disqualification Of Ondo Deputy Governor Ahead Of PDP Governorship Primary Election

Ahead of Wednesday's governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, a High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has thrown out a motion seeking to stop the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, from the contesting in the exercise.

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe of the court threw out the motion exparte filed by a member of the party, Mr Olopele Konstante Timi.

Timi had through his counsel, Akpofiweli Anthony, sought the disqualification of Mr Ajayi over allegations of forging his secondary school certificate results.

Agboola Ajayi

The plaintiff in the suit also want the court to disqualify the deputy governor from participating in Wednesday's primary election.

He claimed in the court documents that Ajayi breached the code of conduct for public officers and should be banned from holding any public office for a maximum of 10 years.

The ex parte motion brought before the court was instituted with an originating summon that was dated July 17, 2020 with suit no. AK/45M/2020.

However, Justice Adegbehingbe dismissed the motion and fixed the hearing of the substantive suit for July 30.

Reacting in an interview, the Director General of the Agboola Ajayi Pre-Campaign Commitee, Kola Ademujimi said, "The same matter was adjudicated upon in the suit, Olukayode Ijifusi vs. Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi, suit number: FCT/CV/1261/2020, before Hon. Justice Adeniyi and again the deputy governor was vindicated."