COVID-19: Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi, Goes Into Isolation

It was gathered that Dingyadi and a former Sokoto State governor, Aliyu Wammako, met with Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, last Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has gone into self-isolation for COVID-19.

Onyeama, a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, announced that he had tested positive for the virus on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The spokesperson, Police Affairs Ministry, Mr Seyi Odutayo, said, “I can confirm that the minister met with his foreign affairs counterpart last Thursday and following the announcement that Mr Geoffrey Onyeama tested positive for the virus, the Minister of Police Affairs has also decided to go into isolation in compliance with the NCDC guidelines.”

Several public office holders including state governors and other political appointees in Nigeria have tested positive for Coronavirus within the last three months.

SaharaReporters, New York

