EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed cyber fraud charges against two lawyers, John Demide and Sarah Ajibola, for allegedly rigging the August 2018 Nigerian Bar Association national elections.

The defendants were charged with 14 counts before the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

The anti-graft agency accused Ajibola and Demide of manipulating the election in favour of incumbent NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN).

The EFCC in the charge sheet marked FHC/L/118c/2020, alleged that they altered 1004 eligible voters’ personal details and cast votes for Usoro by impersonating voters.

The 2018 presidential election of the NBA was won by Usoro, who was declared by the electoral committee to have polled 4,509 votes to beat his contenders, Arthur Okafor (SAN) and Ernest Ojukwu (SAN), who were declared to have polled 4,423 and 3,313 votes respectively.

But Okafor and Ojukwu rejected the election result, saying it was rigged.

The prosecution is coming at a time the association was preparing for another round of elections.