Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo

The people of Owaelu, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State were thrown into a state of unrest on Monday night as Fulani herdsmen and vigilantes from the community clashed.

Though no casualty was recorded, a resident of the community disclosed that the incident, which occurred around 9:30pm, witnessed a gun duel between the two parties.

Armed Fulani herdsmen

He said some of the villagers fled to take refuge in neighbouring communities.

He further said that the herdsmen were recently chased away from their neighbouring community, Emii and planned resettling in Orji before they were confronted by vigilantes in the area.

National President of Igbo National Council, Chilos Godsent, said the herdsmen were subdued due to the awareness created by INC, which introduced the “Operation Lion Walk” in the community.