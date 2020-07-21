Gunmen Kill 10 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village

At least 10 people have been reportedly killed while many others sustained various degrees of injuries when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Gora Gan Village under Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack comes barely 24 hours after about 20 persons were killed at a wedding party in Kukum Daji Village under Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

File Photo: Gunmen

The gunmen were said to have stormed the community at about 7:00pm and started shooting sporadically, leaving about 10 persons dead and many others injured.

“A fresh attack was carried out again yesterday evening at Gora Gan Village of Zango Kataf of Kaduna State of Nigeria. About 10 dead bodies have been taken to the General Hospital Zonkwa. Some villagers are still missing,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Kaduna has been experiencing series of attacks in recent times with security agencies unable to successfully contain the situation.