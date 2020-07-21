Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer To Death

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident happened when policemen attached to Ugbowo Division were pursuing a commercial bus in a bid to extort some money from the driver.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

A lecturer at the University of Benin in Edo State, Dr Stella Okotie, was on Monday night crushed to death at the university’s main gate.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident happened when policemen attached to Ugbowo Division were pursuing a commercial bus in a bid to extort some money from the driver.

Late Stella Okotie and her husband, Williams Okotie.

This led to a physical struggle between the driver and the policemen for the wheels. 

While struggling, the bus driver ran into Dr Okotie, who was standing by the main gate.

The deceased, who was a lecturer at the Faculty of Education, was standing with her husband, Dr Williams Okotie, also a staff of the institution and their son, Ochuko, when the incident happened.

Calls placed to the victim's husband for comments went unanswered.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana We Shot To Disable Him, Not To Kill Him, Ghana Police Speak On Death of Nigerian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Police COVID-19: Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi, Goes Into Isolation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Free Speech Rotimi Jolayemi, Journalist Who Sang Critical Poem Against Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, Released On Bail
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought
Education INVESTIGATION: Inside Lagos State School Where A1 Can Be Bought (Part 1)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Removal Of Service Chiefs Can Only Be Done By Buhari, Presidency Replies Senate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Travelling To Participate In APC Governorship Primary Election Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Ghana We Shot To Disable Him, Not To Kill Him, Ghana Police Speak On Death of Nigerian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians Slam Acting NDDC MD, Pondei, For ‘Fainting’ During Interrogation, Demand Continuation Of Probe
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad