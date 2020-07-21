Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Seeks Cooperation Of Aggrieved APC Governorship Aspirants

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday said that he would personally begin the reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress in the state particularly those, who contested the party's governorship primary election.

Akeredolu after emerging winner of the primary election, said there was the need for APC members in the state to leave behind the past and move ahead.

He said, "The campaigns preceding this day have been noticeably fraught with mixed feelings. Relationships in some cases may have been bruised and interests hurt.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

"In other cases, methods deployed to run these campaigns may not have been pleasant.

"I plead with all of us to leave these in the past and move on. This is more so that all aspirants including myself were either victims or indirectly responsible for such unpleasant circumstances. We must find spaces in our hearts to forgive one another.

"I am convinced that our individual pursuits were driven by the altruistic motivation to strengthen our great party and more importantly, take our dear state to loftier heights.

"As a way of engendering unity of purpose and cohesion amongst all party men and women, in a matter of hours, I shall commence, in an inexorable manner, a process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds. We need one another more in the future than now."

Akeredolu was announced as winner of the exercise after polling 2,458 votes to beat eight other aspirants to the party's ticket.