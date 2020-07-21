Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Seeks Cooperation Of Aggrieved APC Governorship Aspirants

Akeredolu after emerging winner of the primary election, said there was the need for APC members in the state to leave behind the past and move ahead.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday said that he would personally begin the reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress in the state particularly those, who contested the party's governorship primary election. 

Akeredolu after emerging winner of the primary election, said there was the need for APC members in the state to leave behind the past and move ahead. 

He said, "The campaigns preceding this day have been noticeably fraught with mixed feelings. Relationships in some cases may have been bruised and interests hurt. 

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

"In other cases, methods deployed to run these campaigns may not have been pleasant. 

"I plead with all of us to leave these in the past and move on. This is more so that all aspirants including myself were either victims or indirectly responsible for such unpleasant circumstances. We must find spaces in our hearts to forgive one another. 

"I am convinced that our individual pursuits were driven by the altruistic motivation to strengthen our great party and more importantly, take our dear state to loftier heights. 

"As a way of engendering unity of purpose and cohesion amongst all party men and women, in a matter of hours, I shall commence, in an inexorable manner, a process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds. We need one another more in the future than now."

Akeredolu was announced as winner of the exercise after polling 2,458 votes to beat eight other aspirants to the party's ticket.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: Removal Of Service Chiefs Can Only Be Done By Buhari, Presidency Replies Senate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Senate Asks Keyamo To Step-down From Implementing Work Scheme
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought
Education INVESTIGATION: Inside Lagos State School Where A1 Can Be Bought (Part 1)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Removal Of Service Chiefs Can Only Be Done By Buhari, Presidency Replies Senate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Ghana We Shot To Disable Him, Not To Kill Him, Ghana Police Speak On Death of Nigerian
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Senate Asks Keyamo To Step-down From Implementing Work Scheme
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer To Death
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad