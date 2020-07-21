Oshiomhole Angry Because I Didn't Allow Him Become Godfather – Obaseki

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has said the ex-national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is disappointed because Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to be used in his quest to become a godfather in the state.

Osagie, in a statement on Monday, said the recent vituperation by Oshiomhole was just an expression of his frustration over his failure to achieve his goal to govern Edo State for a third term using Obaseki as a proxy.

"In 2016, when Oshiomhole nominated and supported Obaseki, his hidden motive was to use Governor Obaseki. He thought Obaseki would be a pawn in his game to defraud Edo people and enthrone himself as the ultimate godfather of Edo politics at the expense of the will and wishes of Edo people.

"However, Obaseki's refusal to mortgage the interest of the majority of Edo people for the satisfaction of Oshiomhole and his handful of greedy followers is the cause of Oshiomhole's bitterness. This has led him to bury himself in pursuit of an innocent governor who is trying to do the right thing for his people," Osagie said.