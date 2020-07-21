Oshiomhole Angry Because I Didn't Allow Him Become Godfather – Obaseki

Obaseki said the recent vituperation by Oshiomhole was just an expression of his frustration over his failure to achieve his goal to govern Edo State for a third term using Obaseki as a proxy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has said the ex-national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is disappointed because Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to be used in his quest to become a godfather in the state.

Osagie, in a statement on Monday, said the recent vituperation by Oshiomhole was just an expression of his frustration over his failure to achieve his goal to govern Edo State for a third term using Obaseki as a proxy.

"In 2016, when Oshiomhole nominated and supported Obaseki, his hidden motive was to use Governor Obaseki. He thought Obaseki would be a pawn in his game to defraud Edo people and enthrone himself as the ultimate godfather of Edo politics at the expense of the will and wishes of Edo people.

"However, Obaseki's refusal to mortgage the interest of the majority of Edo people for the satisfaction of Oshiomhole and his handful of greedy followers is the cause of Oshiomhole's bitterness. This has led him to bury himself in pursuit of an innocent governor who is trying to do the right thing for his people," Osagie said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Slam Acting NDDC MD, Pondei, For ‘Fainting’ During Interrogation, Demand Continuation Of Probe
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought
Education INVESTIGATION: Inside Lagos State School Where A1 Can Be Bought (Part 1)
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Slam Acting NDDC MD, Pondei, For ‘Fainting’ During Interrogation, Demand Continuation Of Probe
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Travelling To Participate In APC Governorship Primary Election Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Ghana We Shot To Disable Him, Not To Kill Him, Ghana Police Speak On Death of Nigerian
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad