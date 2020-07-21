Senate Passes Bill to Establish Nigerian Army University

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to give legal backing to the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State.

The passage of the bill followed a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Nigerian Army.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ali Ndume, said the committee while undertaking legislative work on the bill, took into consideration “areas that are in conflict with other extant laws, those that have security implication and those that are ambiguous”.

Ndume said, "The university with the passage of the bill into law would promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economical, scientific, and technological situations.”

He stated that the institution would cater for the development of middle and high-level manpower in the area of technological empowerment for civilians, appreciation of military policies, logistic and strategies.

Also the Senate called on the Federal Ministry of Education to intensify its sensitisation and advocacy programmes; and engagement of traditional and religious scholars on the plight of Almajiris, and the need to enroll them into the universal basic education system.