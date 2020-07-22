Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno

Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday released a new video showing the execution of four aid workers and a security guard.

SaharaReporters gathered that the humanitarian workers were kidnapped on June 29 while travelling between Maiduguri and Monguno in Borno State.

In the 35 seconds video, one of the insurgents, who spoke in Hausa language, said the five humanitarian workers were executed for working with the “infidels and their organisations”.

Boko Haram and the aid workers

He said, “This is a strong message to those who are being used by unbelievers to convert people to infidels. Note well who are deceived. Those who are working for the organizations of disbelievers.

“You worked for them to achieve their goals but they do not care about you that is the reason when we abducted you they show no care. We are calling on you to repent and turn to God.

“We will surely catch you in the routes you follow. If you did not desist, the results of these people will be yours too."

Shortly after that, the video showed five armed men pointing AK47 rifles at the five workers kneeling with their faces blindfolded.

Shots were simultaneously fired and the workers were killed.