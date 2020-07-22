Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno

SaharaReporters gathered that the humanitarian workers were kidnapped on June 29 while travelling between Maiduguri and Monguno in Borno State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday released a new video showing the execution of four aid workers and a security guard.

SaharaReporters gathered that the humanitarian workers were kidnapped on June 29 while travelling between Maiduguri and Monguno in Borno State.

In the 35 seconds video, one of the insurgents, who spoke in Hausa language, said the five humanitarian workers were executed for working with the “infidels and their organisations”.

Boko Haram and the aid workers Premium Times

He said, “This is a strong message to those who are being used by unbelievers to convert people to infidels. Note well who are deceived. Those who are working for the organizations of disbelievers.

“You worked for them to achieve their goals but they do not care about you that is the reason when we abducted you they show no care. We are calling on you to repent and turn to God. 

“We will surely catch you in the routes you follow. If you did not desist, the results of these people will be yours too."

Shortly after that, the video showed five armed men pointing AK47 rifles at the five workers kneeling with their faces blindfolded. 

Shots were simultaneously fired and the workers were killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram EXCLUSIVE: Three Nigerian Soldiers, Seven Boko Haram Fighters Killed During Attack On Borno Community
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Boko Haram Update On DSS’ Counter Terrorism Efforts, Official Press Release
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Accuses Borno Leaders Of Plotting To Prolong Boko Haram Insurgency
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Suicide Attack Targets Muslim Worshippers In Maiduguri
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Detains Four Brothers Two Years Without Trial
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Army Special Forces Knocks Out Boko Haram Terrorists Fabricated Rockets
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Garba Shehu Attacks Sowore For Sharing Details Of Meeting Held With Late Isa Funtua, Others While In Detention
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Lawmaker On Panel Interrogating NDDC Acting MD, Pondei, When He Fainted Was Declared Wanted By ICPC For Corruption In 2019
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Recovered Vehicles Auctioned To Aso Rock Villa, Ministries With Presidential Approval —Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News DSS Official Slaps Airport Security In Abuja Who Tried To Search Passenger
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igbo Will Succeed Buhari In 2023 — Ohanaeze
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Italian Police Nab 19 Nigerians In Organised Crime Probe
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Army To Allow Lance Corporal Martins See Wife, Lawyer And Relatives
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BRT Vehicle Crushes Man To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad