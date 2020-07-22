BREAKING: Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor disclosed his COVID-19 status on Twitter on Wednesday.

He said, “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

Kayode Fayemi

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”