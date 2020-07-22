BREAKING: Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Tests Positive For COVID-19

He said, “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor disclosed his COVID-19 status on Twitter on Wednesday.

He said, “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

Kayode Fayemi

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Garba Shehu Attacks Sowore For Sharing Details Of Meeting Held With Late Isa Funtua, Others While In Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Lawmaker On Panel Interrogating NDDC Acting MD, Pondei, When He Fainted Was Declared Wanted By ICPC For Corruption In 2019
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Will Succeed Buhari In 2023 — Ohanaeze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Senate Asks Keyamo To Step-down From Implementing Work Scheme
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Recovered Vehicles Auctioned To Aso Rock Villa, Ministries With Presidential Approval —Magu
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Garba Shehu Attacks Sowore For Sharing Details Of Meeting Held With Late Isa Funtua, Others While In Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Lawmaker On Panel Interrogating NDDC Acting MD, Pondei, When He Fainted Was Declared Wanted By ICPC For Corruption In 2019
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Italian Police Nab 19 Nigerians In Organised Crime Probe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Will Succeed Buhari In 2023 — Ohanaeze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Malabu Scandal: Italian Prosecutors Seek 10-Year Jail Sentence For Former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Senate Passes Bill to Establish Nigerian Army University
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Senate Asks Keyamo To Step-down From Implementing Work Scheme
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad