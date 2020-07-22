Ekiti PDP Warns Governor Fayemi Over Alleged Plot To Sell Oja Oba Market To Crony

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has cautioned Governor Kayode Fayemi to drop the alleged plan to sell Oja Oba Market located at the centre of Ado Ekiti, the state capital, to himself using a crony.

The PDP claimed that it had received credible information suggesting that the governor was planning to sell the entire market to a Lagos-based company that will now rent it out to traders at exorbitant rates.

In a statement by the PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, the party called on leaders in the state, opinion moulders, students including traditional rulers to prevail on the governor not to sell the market and allow those whose shops were demolished to pave way for the new market to own shops within the facility.

Odeyemi also declared that the PDP administration of former Governor Ayo Fayose left a sum of N327m for the payment of the contractor upon completion of the project while about 75 per cent of the shops were already allocated to people whose shops were demolished to pave way for the modern construction.

The statement however, alleged that Fayemi cancelled the allocation of the shops and refunded the money paid by the traders, which the party considers to be a wicked act.

Odeyemi disclosed that three companies were lined up for consideration of the outright sale of the market, adding that the government had finalised arrangements to use a crony to buy the market on behalf of the governor.